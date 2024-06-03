Atlanta optioned Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Tromp has seen limited usage as the No. 2 catcher behind Travis d'Arnaud for much of the season. He recently dropped to third on the depth chart behind Sean Murphy and d'Arnaud and hadn't played at all since Murphy was reinstated from the injured list Monday. The 29-year-old will now head back to Gwinnett to get regular playing time, with Atlanta set to announce a replacement for him on the 26-man active roster prior to Tuesday's series opener in Boston.