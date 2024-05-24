Tromp went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

The 29-year-old backstop has seen his playing time pick up lately due in part to a concussion scare for Travis d'Arnaud, and Tromp has responded by going 6-for-13 with three doubles and two runs scored while appearing in four of the last seven games. His time in the majors figures to be coming to a close, however -- Sean Murphy (oblique) has homered in back-to-back games to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett and could come off the IL as soon as this weekend.