Atlanta optioned Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Tromp was always viewed as unlikely to make the Opening Day club with Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud making up the backstop tandem for Atlanta in 2023. He'll provides organizational depth at Triple-A but could be first in line for a call-up if Atlanta is without Murphy or d'Arnaud for any period of time.
More News
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Healthy for spring training•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Aggravates quad injury•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Shelved with quad strain•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Contract selected by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Outrighted to Triple-A•