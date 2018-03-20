Culberson is projected to win a spot on the Braves' Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though he spend much of the 2017 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Culberson joined the Dodgers as a September callup and emerged as a key contributor for the Dodgers in their run to the World Series. After being traded to the Braves in December, Culberson faces less competition for a bench role and looks to have locked up a utility gig. He'll serve as a backup at three infield spots and also has prior experience in left field.