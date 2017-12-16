Braves' Charlie Culberson: Traded to Braves in five player deal
Culberson was traded to the Braves along with Scott Kazmir (hip), Adrian Gonzalez (back), Brandon McCarthy and cash in exchange for Matt Kemp on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Culberson played in just 15 regular season games last season, though he garnered 10 playoff appearances due to an injury to Corey Seager and hit an impressive .500/.471/.938 in the process. He's appeared in just 49 major-league games over the past three seasons, hitting .275/.301/.363 over that stretch, but he should be in line for some more opportunities next season as a utility man for the Braves.
