Winkler (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates, striking out one in a perfect sixth inning.

Starter Max Fried only lasted four innings Tuesday but Atlanta's bullpen came to the rescue with five scoreless frames, and Winkler was the pitcher of record when the offense finally completed the comeback en route to an eventual 12-5 win. The right-hander now has a rough 5.60 ERA thanks to a brutal stretch in late May that saw him tagged for nine runs in 1.2 innings, but Winkler's 12.5 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 17.2 IP are a better reflection of his performance this year.