Atlanta recalled Vines from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The right-hander made his last start for Gwinnett on April 4 and should immediately be available out of the bullpen for Atlanta, but according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Vines could be an option to start Tuesday against the Astros, depending on his usage over the next few days. The 25-year-old Vines made his MLB debut last season and had a 3.98 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings.