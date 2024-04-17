Vines is slated to start Sunday's game against the Rangers at Truist Park, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Vines will wind up getting at least one more turn through the rotation while filling in for Spencer Strider (elbow), who underwent season-ending surgery last week. In his 2024 MLB debut Monday, Vines was dealt a no-decision in Atlanta's 6-1 win over Houston after striking out four over 4.2 innings while allowing one run on four hits and three walks. He was lifted after 80 pitches Monday, but he could have that workload restriction loosened a bit if he's more efficient this weekend in a matchup with the reigning World Series champions. Even though Strider is out of the picture for 2024, Atlanta has plenty of appealing young arms in the upper levels of the minors, so Vines will need to continue to pitch well in his subsequent starts to ensure he sticks in the rotation on a more permanent basis.