Vines allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out four in the win over Houston.

Vines was tagged with a run in the first inning but was able to settle in and put together a decent performance. He threw 46 of 80 pitches for strikes, including nine whiffs. It was Vines' first MLB appearance since Sep. 27 of last season. The 25-year-old likely pitched well enough to earn another turn in the rotation, but Atlanta's long-term plan to replace Spencer Strider (elbow) remains unclear for now.