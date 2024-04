Vines will start Monday's game against the Astros, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old was called up by Atlanta on Friday but wasn't needed out of the bullpen in Miami this weekend, Vines posted a 3.98 ERA over 20.1 frames in his first taste of the majors last season, and he got off to a solid start at Triple-A Gwinnett this year with a 3.75 ERA and 11:3 K:BB in two outings.