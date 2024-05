Atlanta recalled Vines from Triple-A Gwinnett after Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against San Diego.

The right-hander in April after he gave up five runs over 9.2 frames in two starts for Atlanta, and he'll rejoin the big club ahead of Game 2 of Monday's twin bill. Vines will immediately be available out of the bullpen, but he could start Thursday against the Cubs if he's not called upon in the next couple days.