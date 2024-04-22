Vines (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two over five innings. He was then optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game with Bryce Elder being recalled to start Monday against the Marlins.

All of the damage against Vines came via the long ball in this one and it all happened in the fourth inning. Evan Carter led things off with a solo shot to right center before Andrew Knizner put the Rangers in front with a three-run blast. Outside of the fourth, Vines held his own against a dangerous lineup. He'll make way for Elder to start Monday, though it's possible he could be back in the rotation again at some point if Elder struggles. Through two starts, Vines posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB in 9.2 innings.