Vines was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The move comes one day after Vines held the Cubs to two runs over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday. He's being sent out in favor of AJ Smith-Shawver, who is starting Thursday's contest. Vines has made a nice first impression in the big leagues in 2023, holding a 3.98 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 20.1 frames.