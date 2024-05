Atlanta optioned Vines to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Vines was recalled from Triple-A on Monday to give Atlanta additional bullpen depth, and he will now head back to the minors after allowing six earned runs in three innings during Friday's loss to the Pirates. The 26-year-old righty now owns a 7.82 ERA through 12.2 big-league innings but could still be relied upon as emergency depth later in the year.