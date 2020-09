O'Day (4-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning Tuesday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner to pick an impromptu win during the Braves' 5-1 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Starter Huascar Ynoa (back) threw four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, but was forced to leave the game with back tightness. O'Day was the first man up and recorded his fourth win in 16 appearances thus far. He lowered his season ERA to a sparkling 0.64.