Atlanta optioned Webb to its alternate training site Wednesday.
Webb's case for a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen appeared to be strong after he worked 10 scoreless innings over his eight appearances in 2020, but the fact that he has minor-league options remaining likely worked against him. Atlanta is evaluating non-roster invitees Carl Edwards and Nate Jones for spots in the bullpen, while two other relief candidates in Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton already possess 40-man roster spots but no longer have minor-league options.