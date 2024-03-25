Webb is in line to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster after the team sent down Jonathan Heasley on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Webb had a 4.91 ERA over 7.1 innings across seven Grapefruit League outings. Between the Orioles and the Angels last season, he recorded a 3.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 57:30 K:BB across 53.2 innings. The right-handed reliever hasn't been confirmed for the roster just yet -- there's a lot of roster churn just before Opening Day, and it's always possible the Orioles could snag an extra reliever from outside the organization, which could bump Webb off the major-league roster at the last minute.