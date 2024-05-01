Webb earned the save Tuesday against the Yankees, striking out three in 1.1 perfect innings.

Webb struck out Aaron Judge for the final out in the eighth inning before setting the Yankees down in order in the ninth, earning his first save this season. While the 30-year-old Webb was impressive against the heart of New York's batting order, he isn't likely to see many save chances going forward in Baltimore -- Craig Kimbrel (back) and Yennier Cano were both likely unavailable Tuesday. Webb sports a 2.03 ERA on the season with a 0.90 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings.