Webb (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over 1.1 innings to take the extra-inning loss versus the Blue Jays on Monday. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Webb was charged with an unearned run when Keegan Akin allowed the initial runner to score in the 10th inning after he relieved Webb. The 30-year-old Webb hasn't given up an earned run in 6.2 innings, posting an 8:3 K:BB while allowing two unearned runs in that span. He's at a 1.47 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 18.1 innings overall while adding two saves and three holds this season.