Manager Craig Counsell said he "fully expects" Webb (forearm) to be available to pitch Sunday against the Marlins, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-hander hasn't taken the mound since being struck by a 102.5-mph comebacker Wednesday against the Brewers, but he avoided a fracture and appears good to go after taking it easy for a few days. Webb has surrendered seven runs across his past four appearances but is still in the mix at closer for the Cubs with nine saves and a 3.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB over 60 innings this year.