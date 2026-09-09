Webb blew the save Tuesday against the Brewers, giving up two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning.

The right-hander was in great shape to pick up his 10th save of the season after retiring the first two batters of the ninth on seven pitches, but Christian Yelich singled and Jackson Chourio homered with two outs to erase the two-run advantage. Webb has now blown his last three save chances and has surrendered multiple runs in four of his past six appearances. He's gone 9-for-16 in save opportunities this season, and the recent struggles likely don't leave him with much stability as Chicago's closer.