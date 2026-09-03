Webb was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after getting hit on the arm by a comebacker, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Webb took a 102.5-mph line drive off his right forearm in the ninth inning and was taken out of the game immediately afterward. X-rays came back negative after the game, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, though the Cubs may stay away from using Webb out of the bullpen for a day or two to give him time to recover. Daniel Palencia and Trent Thornton would figure to be next up to handle high-leverage situations.