Webb (0-1) allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one without walking a batter over one inning to take the extra-inning loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Webb allowed the initial runner to score on a Brent Rooker double in the top of the 10th inning, and the Orioles were unable to come back from that. After opening the campaign with a 6.1-inning scoreless streak, Webb has been charged with four runs (three earned) over his last 5.1 innings. The right-hander still has a solid 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 13:3 K:BB and one hold through 12.2 innings over 14 appearances. He's not likely to be a regular in the late-inning mix, but it's a role he can fill when the Orioles' bullpen is thin.