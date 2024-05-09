Webb earned an extra-innings save against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one batter over one inning.

Usual Baltimore closer Craig Kimbrel was unsteady again Wednesday, as he was pulled with two outs in the ninth inning after giving up a solo homer and a walk. The game ultimately went into extra frames, and Webb was called upon to shut Washington down after the Orioles took a two-run lead in the top of the 12th. Luis Garcia opened the inning for Washington by doubling home the automatic runner, but Webb was able to bounce back by retiring the next three batters to earn a save. Kimbrel's hold on the closer role could be starting to slip given that he's given up six earned runs over his past five outings covering 2.1 frames, but if he does end up getting demoted at some point, Yennier Cano would likely be the favorite to take over the closer role, so Webb doesn't figure to see more than an occasional unpredictable save chance.