The Orioles placed Webb (personal) on the paternity list Thursday.

Webb had been on track to secure a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen at the conclusion of spring training, but he'll have to wait a bit to make his season debut while he takes some time away from the team to observe the birth of his child. Per MLB rules, Webb can stay on the paternity list for 1-to-3 days before he would have to be added back to the 26-man active roster.