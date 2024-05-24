Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Kelenic opened the scoring in the fifth inning, taking Hayden Wesneski deep. This was Kelenic's third straight game with a hit, and all three of his homers this year have come over his last 11 contests, a span in which he's hitting .222 (8-for-36). The outfielder is at a .248/.293/.376 slash line with eight RBI, 11 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 116 plate appearances. He is likely to remain limited to a strong-side platoon role in left field, sharing the position with Adam Duvall, unless either outfielder goes on an extended hot streak.