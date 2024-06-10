Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Nationals.

Kelenic's ninth-inning three-run blast cut the deficit to three and provided Atlanta with their final runs of the afternoon. The homer was a good sign for Kelenic, who appears to be fine after having missed a couple of games earlier in the week with a wrist injury. It was the seventh multi-hit game of the season for Kelenic, who is hitting .310 (9-for-29) with three doubles, a triple, a homer and five RBI over his last nine games.