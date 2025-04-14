Kelenic is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
The left-handed-hitting Kelenic will retreat to the bench while the Blue Jays send southpaw Easton Lucas to the hill for the series opener. Stuart Fairchild will pick up a start in right field in place of Kelenic.
