Kelenic isn't in the lineup for Atlanta's game against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Kelenic will take a seat Friday after going 4-for-19 with a homer, three runs scored and six strikeouts over his last six games. His absence will clear a spot in right field for Eli White to pick up a start and bat eighth.
