Kelenic went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-2 victory versus the Rays.

Kelenic batted out of the leadoff spot for the first time this season while also making his first start in center field as a result of Michael Harris (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Given his performance Saturday, Kelenic could lead off regularly against right-handers for as long as Harris is out. The lefty batter recorded his fourth three-hit effort of the campaign and gave Atlanta its first lead with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Kelenic bats mostly against righties and has accumulated a .269/.313/.425 slash line overall this season with five homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs and a stolen base.