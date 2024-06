Kelenic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Kelenic had started in both of Atlanta's previous two matchups with lefty starters, but he'll take a seat Wednesday while the Orioles bring southpaw Cade Povich to the mound. Adam Duvall will move over from right field to cover Kelenic's usual spot in left field while Brian Anderson draws the start in right.