Biddle gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over two innings while striking out three in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

It's worth noting that the southpaw entered the game in the eighth inning, long after Miami's starters had left the game. Even with A.J. Minter (shoulder) on the shelf and potentially requiring a stint on the injured list to begin the season, Biddle isn't guaranteed a spot in the Braves' bullpen -- veteran lefty Jonny Venters seems like a lock after re-signing with the club in November, and Biddle has been outpitched by Sam Freeman in camp. That said, Biddle had better numbers in 2018, and his 6:3 K:BB through 7.2 innings this spring is hardly a disaster. Whether he winds up on the 25-man roster could come down to how much length Atlanta wants in its bullpen to bolster a rotation already beset by injuries.