Braves' Jesse Biddle: Still competing for bullpen spot
Biddle gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over two innings while striking out three in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
It's worth noting that the southpaw entered the game in the eighth inning, long after Miami's starters had left the game. Even with A.J. Minter (shoulder) on the shelf and potentially requiring a stint on the injured list to begin the season, Biddle isn't guaranteed a spot in the Braves' bullpen -- veteran lefty Jonny Venters seems like a lock after re-signing with the club in November, and Biddle has been outpitched by Sam Freeman in camp. That said, Biddle had better numbers in 2018, and his 6:3 K:BB through 7.2 innings this spring is hardly a disaster. Whether he winds up on the 25-man roster could come down to how much length Atlanta wants in its bullpen to bolster a rotation already beset by injuries.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...