Diamondbacks' Jesse Biddle: Moves to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Biddle was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Biddle joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee and allowed two runs over 4.1 innings during spring action. He spent last season playing in Japan and had a 2.83 ERA across 57.1 innings.
