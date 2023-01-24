Biddle signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Biddle pitched in Japan in 2022, holding a 2.83 ERA and 68:34 K:BB over 57.1 frames for the Orix Buffaloes. The 31-year-old left-hander last appeared in the majors with the Braves in 2021 when he posted an 8.44 ERA over eight appearances. Biddle is a bat-misser but has always been held back by a lack of control.

