Herget was traded from the Angels to Atlanta on Thursday in return for cash considerations, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Herget will join Atlanta after being designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Sunday. The right-hander produced a 3.97 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 11.1 innings in 10 appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. Herget will report to Triple-A Gwinnett and look to impress in order to earn an opportunity with Atlanta's major-league roster down the road.