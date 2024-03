The Angels optioned Herget to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Herget had allowed one run in four innings while striking out six batters during spring training, but the Angels will send him back down to Triple-A for Opening Day. Herget posted a 4.66 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 29 frames in the majors last season, and he could very well be one of the first arms promoted if the Angels' bullpen depth is tested during the season.