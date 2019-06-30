Braves' Julio Teheran: Settles for no-decision

Teheran gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four through 3.1 innings to take a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

Teheran was spotted a 3-0 lead but gave up a solo homer to Dominic Smith in the third inning after a 70-minute rain delay. He then permitted another run in the fourth on an RBI double by Jeff McNeil before being removed after 84 pitches. The right-hander has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 11.1 innings, which has raised the 28-year-old's ERA to 3.99 from 2.92. Teheran will try to turn it around in his next start Friday at home against the Marlins.