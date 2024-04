Teheran elected to become a free agent Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Teheran cleared waivers after being DFA'd by the Mets on Tuesday and exercised his right to refuse an outright assignment. The 33-year-old right-hander gave up four earned runs in 2.2 innings during his season debut against Atlanta on Monday, and he'll now look for an opportunity with another organization in need of rotation depth.