Teheran, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Mets on Wednesday, is expected to be ready to start Monday's series opener in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After having their second postponement Wednesday in as many days, the Mets are set to begin a stretch of 15 games in 14 days beginning with Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers. Though Teheran won't be an option to pitch that day while he gets settled in with his new organization, club officials reportedly consider the 33-year-old right-hander fully stretched out after he had been competing for a rotation spot with the Orioles in spring training before he was granted his release shortly before Opening Day. Assuming he passes a physical and is able to throw a bullpen session over the weekend without incident, Teheran should slot in as the Mets' No. 5 starter beginning next week while Tylor Megill (shoulder) and Kodai Senga (shoulder) are on the injured list. Teheran, who posted a 4.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 71.2 innings with Milwaukee a season ago, will tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second outing falling next weekend versus the Royals at Citi Field.