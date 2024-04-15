Teheran and the Cubs agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

After being designated for assignment by the Mets on April 9, Teheran elected free agency and he has now found a new home with Chicago. The right-hander made one start with New York before he was let go, surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three against Atlanta on Monday. The 33-year-old will now begin with Triple-A Iowa, but he'll likely earn a shot with the major-league roster relatively soon.