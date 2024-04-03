Teheran agreed to a one-year, major-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Once the transaction is official, Teheran will go directly to the 26-man active roster and should claim a spot in the Mets' rotation with Kodai Senga (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (shoulder) on the injured list. Teheran was with the Orioles during spring training but opted out of his minor-league deal when he didn't make the Opening Day roster. The veteran right-hander posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB over 71.2 innings with the Brewers last season.