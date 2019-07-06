Braves' Julio Teheran: Shuts down Marlins in no-decision
Teheran didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 win over the Marlins, giving up five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out six.
The right-hander didn't allow a baserunner past second base until his final inning of work and certainly pitched well enough to earn his sixth win, but unfortunately for Teheran, Miami rookie Jordan Yamamoto was posting goose eggs as well. Teheran will take a 3.75 ERA and 91:51 K:BB through 100.2 innings into the All-Star break.
