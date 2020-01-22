Play

Muller will join Atlanta's major-league camp this spring.

Muller has yet to reach Triple-A, so he's unlikely to push for an Opening Day roster spot, but his debut could come at some point this year. In 22 starts for Double-A Mississippi last season, he recorded a strong 3.14 ERA and a 25.6 percent strikeout rate, though his 14.5 percent walk rate was worryingly high.

