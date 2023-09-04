Muller yielded three runs on five hits and a walk over four innings during Sunday's win over the Angels. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Muller started with three scoreless frames before serving up a two-run shot to Eduardo Escobar in the fourth inning. Muller has coughed up nine runs over eight innings since returning to the starting rotation. For the season, he's sporting a 7.62 ERA with a 52:34 K:BB across 15 appearances (13 starts). Muller could get moved back to a long relief role with Luis Medina (finger) and Mason Miller (elbow) both expected to return soon.