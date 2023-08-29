Muller (1-5) allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

Muller couldn't cool the Mariners' hot bats, instead suffering one of his worst outings of the year. This was just the second time he's given up multiple homers in a game this season, and the six runs allowed matched his season high. Muller is now at a 7.67 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 49:33 K:BB through 63.1 innings over 14 appearances (12 starts). The Athletics' rotation is likely to remain a bit beat up into September, but it's unclear if that will be enough to earn Muller another start with Mason Miller (elbow) potentially available by the weekend if his rehab outing Tuesday goes smoothly.