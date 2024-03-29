Muller fired 2.2 scoreless relief innings in a loss to the Guardians on Thursday, allowing a hit while recording two strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

Muller came on in relief of starter Alex Wood, who took the loss after being touched up for six earned runs over 3.1 innings, and served as a bridge to T.J. McFarland in the seventh inning while throwing 24 of his 32 pitches for strikes. The strong start is a particularly welcome sight for Muller, who followed a rough 2023 where he produced a 1-5 record, 7.60 ERA and 1.96 WHIP across 21 appearances (13 starts) for the Athletics with an uneven Cactus League performance that included a 1.85 WHIP and .328 BAA over 13 innings.