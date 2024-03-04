Muller, who struggled to a 1-5 record, 7.60 ERA and 1.96 WHIP across 77 innings in his Athletics debut campaign in 2023, made several changes to his mechanics this offseason, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Muller has had only one opportunity to show off the new look in game action thus far this spring, when he allowed an earned run on a walk and two hits over two innings while recording three strikeouts in a start against the Dodgers on Feb. 25. However, Gallegos notes Muller's changes are noticeable any time he's picked up a ball during camp, with the big right-hander having raised his arm slot and adjusted his windup rotation from east-to-west to more of a north-south orientation, per the recommendations of the team's baseball operations department. The mechanics closely mirror those Muller utilized while toiling in Atlanta's minor-league system in 2022, and the young hurler noted after his first outing that he could already see the changes paying dividends in the form of more swings and misses on his fastball.