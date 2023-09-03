Muller is slated to start Sunday's game against the Angels in Oakland.

Despite being lit up for six earned runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings in his return to the rotation this past Monday in Seattle, Muller will get a second straight start. A strong showing against the Angels could buy Muller some more time in the Oakland rotation, but another poor outing would put him at risk of a move to the bullpen or a demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas next week. The Athletics could get some reinforcement to their rotation as soon as next week with both Luis Medina (finger) and Mason Miller (elbow) tracking toward returns from the injured list.