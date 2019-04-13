Braves' Kyle Wright: Hit hard by Mets
Wright (0-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three as Atlanta fell 6-2 to the Mets.
Half the hits off the rookie went for extra bases, including a Brandon Nimmo homer in the second inning, and Wright only managed five swinging strikes among his 76 pitches (45 total strikes). With Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) currently targeting a return to the rotation in a week or so, Wright might only get one more start -- at home Wednesday against the Diamondbacks -- before a demotion to the bullpen or Triple-A Gwinnett.
