Wright spun three scoreless innings Tuesday in the Braves' 5-1 exhibition loss to the Yankees. He gave up two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Wright has dazzled through his first two outings of the spring, keeping the opposition off the board across five frames while posting a 6:0 K:BB. The pair of outstanding appearances have put Wright firmly in the mix for the fifth spot in the rotation that opened up after Mike Soroka (shoulder) suffered a setback in the spring. Touki Toussaint looks like Wright's top competition for the No. 5 role at present, but there could be room for both pitchers if Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) fails to progress as expected in the next few weeks.